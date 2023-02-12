F.2.12.23 Deborah Hurts.jpg

FLORENCE — Mrs. Deborah Pride Hurt, 64 of Florence, passed Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Visitation with the family was Friday, 6-8:00 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, AL. Funeral service for Mrs. Hurt was 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Highland Baptist Church, Florence, AL, Rev. Sandra Cole officiating. Burial in Mt. Zion AME Cemetery, Florence, AL. The body was placed in the church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Cancer Society or Pancreatic PanCan Organization.

