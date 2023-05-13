F.5.13.23 Deborah Corbin.jpg
HALEYVILLE — Deborah Rutledge Corbin, 72, of Haleyville, Alabama left this earthly dwelling on Thursday May 4, 2023, surrounded by her family at her home.

