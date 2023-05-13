HALEYVILLE — Deborah Rutledge Corbin, 72, of Haleyville, Alabama left this earthly dwelling on Thursday May 4, 2023, surrounded by her family at her home.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory in Carbon Hill is assisting the family with the arrangements. There will be a graveside service for the family at a later date.
Deborah was born November 4, 1950 in Haleyville, Alabama.
She attended Phillips High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.T. and Joann Rutledge; grandparents, Elvin and Victoria Rutledge, Arthur and Sophia Harling; grandson, PFC Cornelius “Cory” L. Anderson.
She is survived by daughters, Kris Gray (Hal), Katherine Ann Corbin, Karen Brown (Dwight); sister, Sheborah York; grandchildren, Marcus Corbin, Cody Gray, Jordan Gray, KaMeila Z. Poole, KaMeira R. Poole, KaMeika J. Poole; eight great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and dear friends.
