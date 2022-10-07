DOUBLE SPRINGS — Deborah Sue Henson Baker, 64, died October 5, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at New Oak Freewill Baptist Church in Nauvoo. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. at the church with burial in New Oak Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, directing.

