CHEROKEE — Deborah Regina Thompson, 69, of Cherokee, passed away December 29, 2020.
Deborah is survived by her husband, Kenneth R. Thompson; children, Nicky Ray Looney (Courtney), Kenneth Paul Thompson, Joey Reece Thompson, and Kendric Evan Thompson; brothers, Jack Ricky Posey, and Mark Jeffery Posey; sisters, Joan Lee Stout, Nancy Claudette Hogeland, and Barbara Carol Romans and grandchildren, Austin Ray Looney, Kylie Anne Looney, Kyleigh Rianne Thompson, Keslynn Riley Thompson, Brandon Thompson, Breanna Arnold, Zackery Thompson, Austin Thompson, Olivia Thompson, and Rachel Thompson.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Lula Posey; grandparents, Claude and Lou Edna Posey, and Andrew and Eliza Cox; and brother, Jerry Holland Posey.
Due to Covid-19 there will be no services at this time.
