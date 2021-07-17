MONTGOMERY — Debra Ann Chandler Smith, 63, died July 15, 2021. The graveside service will be Monday at 10 a.m. at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens with Neal Funeral Home directing. She attended Eastern Hills Baptist Church.

