FLORENCE — Debra E. Smith, 68, of Florence, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 due to her long battle with cancer. She exchanged her painful cancer-ridden body for a new, no pain body meant for eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Services for Debra will be Saturday, May 29, at 3:00 p.m. at West Lauderdale Cowboy Church on Hwy. 20 in the Central Heights community. Pastor Donnie Young will preside. Please come out and celebrate my little sister’s life with us.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented