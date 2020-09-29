LEIGHTON — Debra Elaine Gattis Britnell, age 65, of Leighton, went to join her husband in her heavenly home on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Debra was a loving and caring woman, mother, and grandmother. She loved to read books, listen to Classic Country music, and watch NCIS on TV. She was a strong lady who was a fighter. She will be missed by all who knew her.
The visitation will be 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. today, September 29, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel with the funeral following at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Officiating will be Brother Rod Stansky. Burial will be in Gravel Hill Cemetery in the Mountain Star community.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Ray Britnell; and her parents, Roland and Lola Gattis.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Sarah Hollis (husband, Jamie); grandchildren, Gabby Roberson (husband, Drew), Kane Hollis, and JR Hollis; sister, Patricia Diane Riner; and several nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be Anthony Britnell, Bobby Britnell, Brady Long, David Meherg, Drew Roberson, and Kaleb Gattis.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks and appreciation to the nurses and staff of Encompass Hospice for your love and care of our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com
