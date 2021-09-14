LEIGHTON — Debra Faye Doll, 60, Leighton, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, September 16, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Mike Weldon officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Debra was a member of Blythe Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Gasque, and her son, David Marshall Doll.
She is survived by her husband, David L. Doll; children, Desiree Faye Doll and Derek Richard Doll (Ashley); mother, Alice Gasque; brother, Kenny Gasque; grandchildren, Alexis, Emma, Anna, Nora, Ivy, Bella, and David Bryant Doll; mother-in-law, Gene Ann Doll; and brother-in-law, Dennis Doll.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented