FLORENCE — Debra Grigsby, 73, of Florence died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her residence.
A graveside service will be Friday, May 15, 2020, 1 p.m. at Cox Cemetery in Killen. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Mrs. Grigsby was a pianist for First Baptist Church Florence for many years, then she became the organist for Underwood Baptist Church. She retired from SBS Electric after many years of employment.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil “Boots” Grigsby; father, Lebron Andrews.
Mrs. Grigsby is survived by her children, Stephen Doster, Mason Ray (William, Jr.) and Morgan Doster (Stephanie); grandchildren, Brooks Miley (Chase), Jonathan Doster, Spencer Doster, Mary Wilson Myers (J. Austin), Anna Beth Ray, Bedford Doster, Cannaday Doster and Peyton Watson; great-grandchildren, Atticus Miley, Cashion Miley, Adalyn Grace Myers and William James Myers; mother, Charlotte R. Andrews; brother, Andy Andrews; stepson, Mark Grigsby (Jana); stepgrandsons, Joshua and Jonathan Grigsby.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter.
