FLORENCE — Debra Jo Sanders Stewart, 64, died September 27, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Thompson and Son Funeral Home Chapel, Florence. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.