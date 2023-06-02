FLORENCE — Debra Jones Brewer, 67, died June 1, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at New Hope Church of Christ with the service following at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Ronnie L. Brewer. Williams Funeral Home directing.

