KILLEN — Debra Lynn Rickard Jones, 66, of Killen, AL, passed away January 30, 2020. Mrs. Jones was a loving homemaker and mother and a member of Antioch Church of Christ.
Debra is survived by her husband, Doyle Jones; sons, Anthony Shane Smith and Gabriel Dale Parrish; daughter, Kerry Lynn Stancil and husband, Jay; brother, David Rickard; sisters, Peggy Dalrymple, Kathy Elliot and Diane Corum; grandchildren, Ariel Parrish, Talan Parrish and Lindsey Stancil; and great-grandchild, Liam Stewart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos P. Rickard, Jr. and Agnes Redding Rickard and brother, Rex Rickard.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 2nd from 1 to 2:30 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held graveside at Antioch Cemetery at 3:00 P.M. with Brother Miles Stutts officiating.
Friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the nurses at NAMC Hall 5200 and Dr. Felix Morris for their care and support during this difficult time.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
