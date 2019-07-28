SCOTTSBORO — Lt. Col. Debra Jordon Monteverde, age 66, of Scottsboro, AL, passed away July 26, 2019. A graveside service will be held Monday, July 29, at 2 p.m. at Maud Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Cherokee, AL, with Rev. Baron Vandermaas officiating.
She was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. She received a masters degree from the UAB School of Nursing, and taught nursing at UAB, UNA and Keesler Air Force Base. She made many friends wherever she went and touched many lives with her kindness and humor.
Preceding her in death were her parents, James and Sylvia Jordon. Survivors include her son, Jordon Pratt; daughter, Margaret Sessions (James); sisters, Sue Jordon DeWitt (Lynn), Cheryl Jordon Savage, Janice Jordon McMinn and Julie Jordon Gillis (Randall); seven grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Jinni Brown, Lil Hosmer and Janet Evans for their loving care. Memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project.
