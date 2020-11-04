FLORENCE — Debra Kay Bratcher Brown, 64, died October 31, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held following visitation in Greenview Memorial Park. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

