PULASKI, TENNESSEE — Debra Kay Courson, 63, formerly of Haleyville, died August 26, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Houston Church of God Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

