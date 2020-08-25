LEXINGTON — Debra Kay Smith, 61, of Lexington passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. Visitation will be today, August 25, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Garry Lovette officiating. Burial will be in Pisgah Cemetery.
Debra was a member of the VFW and the Moose Lodge. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Debra was preceded in death by her father, Henry Gerald Montgomery; daughter, Stephanie Michelle Kelley; and brother, Roy Dale Montgomery.
She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Ellis L. Smith; children, Alina G. Parker (Daniel), Glenda K. Sibley (Chris), Shawn E. Smith (Becky), Michael L. Smith (Tiffany), and Patrick L. Smith (Theresa); mother, Hazel M. O’Bryant; brother, Michael G. Montgomery; sister, Joy Gail Fowler; 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Daniel, Steven, Dalton, and Kyle Parker, Avery Kelly, and Justin Sibley. Honorary pallbearer is Austin Sibley.
The family expresses special thanks to Kindred Hospice and their outstanding staff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
