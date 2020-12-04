TOWN CREEK
Debra Mae Crain, 59, of Town Creek, AL, passed away November 30, 2020. Her visitation will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral services will be Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Phillip Potter and Jerry Layne officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Mrs. Crain Loved her family and friends. She cherished her pets and had a love for all animals. Debra was preceded in death by her father, Leon Hamm; brother, Greg Hamm; and granddaughter, Maylee Childress.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Crain; children, Jason Boatwright, Daryl Boatwright, Magan Childress, Morgan Crain, Janel Merritt and J.R. Crain.; mother, Helen Vickers; sisters, Libby Duggar and Nancy Cottrill; grandchildren, Lauren Crain, Avery and Grayson Childress, Mason and Jake Crain, Forrest, Lucy, Andrew and Conner Davis; two great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jason and Avery Childress, Greg Cottrill, Mark and Caleb Brown, and Steve Malone.
