MUSCLE SHOALS — Debra Pride Hurt, 64, died February 1, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Highland Park Baptist Church, Florence with burial in Mt. Zion AME Cemetery, Florence. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Cancer Society or Pancreatic PanCan Organization.

