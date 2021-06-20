RUSSELLVILLE — Debra Charlynn Rambo, age 61, of Russellvile, passed away on Friday June 18, 2021. She was surrounded by her family whom she loved very much.
Debbie was a Christian first and foremost and a member of Union Hill Methodist Church. She worked as a teacher’s aide and a bus driver for Franklin County Schools for the past 32 years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years Darrel Rambo; children, Elisha Rambo Mansell (Shane) and Brandon Rambo (Jennifer); siblings, June Cummings and Floie Pierce; six grandchildren, Dakota Mansell, Destiny Mansell, Daniel Mansell, Emma Rambo, Aspen Rambo and Gunnar Rambo.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Pierce and LG Trapp Pierce; brother in law, Bud Cummings; nephew, Darron Cummings and niece, Donna Cummings.
Visitation will be held at East Franklin Jr. High School beginning 5:00 p.m., on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Funeral will take place on Monday, June 21, 2021, beginning at 2:00 p.m., at East Franklin Jr. High School, with Bro. Danny Hammett and Bro. DeWayne Woodall officiating. Interment will follow the funeral at Union Hill Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dakota Mansell, Daniel Mansell, Donnie Cummings, Ty Snider, Eli Snider and Chase Hutcheson. Honorary Pallbearer will be Gunnar Rambo.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Shoals Hospice and Nurse Heather Miller, Dr. Johnson and staff of Clearview Cancer Center and the many dear friends for all the care and compassion showed to our Dear Debbie “Boss” during her sickness.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, Alabama assisted the family.
