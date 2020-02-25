SHEFFIELD — Debra Renee Warren, 61, of Sheffield, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family.
Ms. Warren was preceded in death by her parents, Lutitia and Menzo Warren; and brother, Steve Warren.
She is survived by her children, Terry D. Carpenter of Missouri and Steven R. Carpenter of Sheffield; brother, Billy Ray Warren, of Allan, TX; sister, Betty Jo Butler (Hobert) of Leighton; sister-in-law, Mary Warren of Houston, TX; grandson, Jonathan Carpenter; and niece, Leslie Butler.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented