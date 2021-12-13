Beverly Ayers, 11 a.m., Poplar Creek Cemetery
Melvin Barnett, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home
Annie Lou Crumpton, 2 p.m., Mount Hope United Methodist Church
Betty Gray, 12 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens
Peggy Hannah, noon, Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel
Raymond Kooyer, 2 p.m., Littleville Cemetery
Betty Lane, 1 p.m., Experience Church
Brenda Morrow Martin, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home
Reeda Narmore, 3 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home Chapel
Walter Thomas, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Diane Tucker, 1 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel
