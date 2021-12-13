Beverly Ayers, 11 a.m., Poplar Creek Cemetery

Melvin Barnett, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home

Annie Lou Crumpton, 2 p.m., Mount Hope United Methodist Church

Betty Gray, 12 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens

Peggy Hannah, noon, Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel

Raymond Kooyer, 2 p.m., Littleville Cemetery

Betty Lane, 1 p.m., Experience Church

Brenda Morrow Martin, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home

Reeda Narmore, 3 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home Chapel

Walter Thomas, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Diane Tucker, 1 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel

