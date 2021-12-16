Mary Allison, 11:30 a.m., Graveside at Central Community Cemetery

Betty Danley, 12 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Faye Goodwin, Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Helen Goodwin, 1 p.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals

Fitzgerald Hill, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Florence

Joyce Rosenbaum, 11-1:30 visitation, Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Walter Stockton, 2 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home Chapel

Lula Tipton, noon, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield

Johnny Watts, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel, Russellville

