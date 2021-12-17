Shannon Borden, 2 p.m., Corinth Baptist Church

Martha Cummins, 11 a.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens

Barbra Goodnite, 9-10:30 visitation, Welch Funeral home, Starkville, MS

Keith Hallmark, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Betty Herston, 1 p.m., Graveside at Valley View Cemetery

Terry Plant II, 2 p.m., Rocky Grove Missionary Baptist Church

Brenda Rumble, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Chapel, Tuscumbia

Martha Vandiver, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Kandy Williams, 3 p.m., Launch Point Church, Tuscumbia

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.