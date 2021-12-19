Jose Adame, 11 a.m., Williams Funeral Home Chapel

Adam Austin, 2 p.m., Launch Point Church

Cordelia Barber, 1 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Collinwood TN.

Jerry Grigsby, 1 p.m., North Carolina Church of Christ

Melissa Hatton, 4 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

William Huckaba, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Anita Poe, 3 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Louise Sawyer, 2 p.m., Center Star Baptist Church

William Sutherland, 1:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, Florence

Max Waddell, 2 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.