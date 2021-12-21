Dea Boddie, 11 a.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia
Michael Boyles, 1 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home Chapel
James Cartee, 2 p.m., Vandiver Hollow Baptist Missionary Church
Gwendolyn Curtis, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
John Hampton, 2 p.m., Pearsall Cemetery, Muscle Shoals
Bob Hawkins, noon, Pleasant Grove Cemetery
Shirley Lovelace, 1 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Home Chapel, Collinwood, TN
William Mann, 11 a.m., Williams Funeral Home Chapel
Roy McDonald, 2:30 p.m., Lawrence County Memorial Gardens
Sheila Miller, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel
April Orr, 1 p.m., Jackson Chapel
John Parker, 2 p.m., Spry Funeral Home Chapel, Athens
Virginia Lovelace West, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home Chapel
