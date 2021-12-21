Dea Boddie, 11 a.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia

Michael Boyles, 1 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home Chapel

James Cartee, 2 p.m., Vandiver Hollow Baptist Missionary Church

Gwendolyn Curtis, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

John Hampton, 2 p.m., Pearsall Cemetery, Muscle Shoals

Bob Hawkins, noon, Pleasant Grove Cemetery

Shirley Lovelace, 1 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Home Chapel, Collinwood, TN

William Mann, 11 a.m., Williams Funeral Home Chapel

Roy McDonald, 2:30 p.m., Lawrence County Memorial Gardens

Sheila Miller, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel

April Orr, 1 p.m., Jackson Chapel

John Parker, 2 p.m., Spry Funeral Home Chapel, Athens

Virginia Lovelace West, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home Chapel

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.