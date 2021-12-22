Deron Brown, 11 a.m., Grace Memorial Funeral Home Chapel

Wayne DuBoise, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

Danny Garrison, 3 p.m., Red Bay Free Will Baptist Church

David Lynch, 1 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home Chapel

Danny Mason, 11 a.m., Rogersville Funeral Home Chapel

Vassie McMickin, 11 a.m., Deaton Funeral Home Chapel

Marie Nelson, 1 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Russellville

Anna Ogle, 11 a.m.- noon, (Visitation) Colbert Memorial Chapel

Daniel Overton, 2 p.m., Elkins East Chapel

Judy Patterson, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Michael Vines, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home Chapel

