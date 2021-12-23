Katherine Allsbrooks, noon, Colbert Memorial Chapel
Kerry Bond, 11 a.m., Providence Cemetery
Demario Cole, 1 p.m., Burrell-Slater Gymnasium
Trenton Fountain, 2 p.m., Elkins East Chapel
Irvin Freeman, Jr., 1 p.m., Thompson and Son, Tuscumbia
Peggy Irons, 12 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens
Vera Rowe, 1 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens
Dale St. Clair, 2 p.m., Henry Stutts Cemetery
Robert Strickland, 1 p.m., Jackson Memory, Town Creek
Milton Underwood, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel
Sue Wade, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home Chapel
Commented