Katherine Allsbrooks, noon, Colbert Memorial Chapel

Kerry Bond, 11 a.m., Providence Cemetery

Demario Cole, 1 p.m., Burrell-Slater Gymnasium

Trenton Fountain, 2 p.m., Elkins East Chapel

Irvin Freeman, Jr., 1 p.m., Thompson and Son, Tuscumbia

Peggy Irons, 12 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens

Vera Rowe, 1 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens

Dale St. Clair, 2 p.m., Henry Stutts Cemetery

Robert Strickland, 1 p.m., Jackson Memory, Town Creek

Milton Underwood, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Sue Wade, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home Chapel

