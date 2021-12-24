Grady Campbell, 11 a.m., Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Leighton

Annie Gregory, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Bill Holmes, 10 a.m., Dement Cemetery

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.