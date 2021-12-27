Valerie Acklin, 12 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield
Jennifer Benford, 11 a.m., Phil Campbell Cemetery
Dennis Cline, 1 p.m., Rogersville Funeral Home
Luther Darby Sr., 11 a.m., Thompson and Son, Tuscumbia
William Davenport, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Roland Hauck, 4:30 p.m., Swampers (Marriott Shoals Hotel)
Bobby King, 1 p.m., Tuscumbia Church of Christ
Dorothy Latham, 1 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home Chapel
Marie Mays, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
David Robinson, 11 a.m., Campground Cemetery
William Roby, 2 p.m., Rideout’s Chapel Trussville
Illene South, 2 p.m., Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel
Rick Wroten, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens
