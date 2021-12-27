Valerie Acklin, 12 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield

Jennifer Benford, 11 a.m., Phil Campbell Cemetery

Dennis Cline, 1 p.m., Rogersville Funeral Home

Luther Darby Sr., 11 a.m., Thompson and Son, Tuscumbia

William Davenport, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Roland Hauck, 4:30 p.m., Swampers (Marriott Shoals Hotel)

Bobby King, 1 p.m., Tuscumbia Church of Christ

Dorothy Latham, 1 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home Chapel

Marie Mays, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

David Robinson, 11 a.m., Campground Cemetery

William Roby, 2 p.m., Rideout’s Chapel Trussville

Illene South, 2 p.m., Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel

Rick Wroten, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens

