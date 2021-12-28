Cindi Beadle, 1 p.m., Richardson Chapel Cemetery, Lexington

Pernie Chandler, 11 a.m., Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville

Joyce Clark, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens

Robert Garland, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Raughley Goolsby, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Al Hughes, 2 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur

David Hopkins, 2 p.m., Tri- Cities Memorial Gardens

Jimmie Killen, 11 a.m. -12:30 visitation, Greenhill Funeral Home

Bobby King, 1 p.m., Tuscumbia Church of Christ

Irene Locke, 1 p.m., New Salem Cemetery

Kathlene Palmer, 11 a.m., Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel

Larry Terry, 12 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

