Angela Carroll, 1 p.m., Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, Sheffield
Birnese Corsbie, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
James Gambrell, 2 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Wayne Goolsby, 11 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Ruby Hagan, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Danny Parlor, 11 a.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville
Betty Raney, 12 p.m., Williams Funeral Chapel, Florence
Turner Thompson Jr., 1 p.m., Bailey Chapel Cemetery, Killen
Shirley Workman, 11-12 visitation, Rogersville Funeral Home
