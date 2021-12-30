Angela Carroll, 1 p.m., Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, Sheffield

Birnese Corsbie, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

James Gambrell, 2 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Wayne Goolsby, 11 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Ruby Hagan, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Danny Parlor, 11 a.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville

Betty Raney, 12 p.m., Williams Funeral Chapel, Florence

Turner Thompson Jr., 1 p.m., Bailey Chapel Cemetery, Killen

Shirley Workman, 11-12 visitation, Rogersville Funeral Home

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.