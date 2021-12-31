Faye Box, 11 a.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Dorvan Gober, 1 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay

Jerry Henderson, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Virginia Henry, 12 p.m., North Carolina Church of Christ

Arthur Lawson, 1 p.m., First United Pentecostal Church, Lawrenceburg

Imodene Marks, 2 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Roger McGough, 12 p.m., New Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church

Ginger Stephenson, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Andrew Thomas, 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville

Lisa Thomason, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Kenneth Wilkes, 2 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

