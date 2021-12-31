Faye Box, 11 a.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Dorvan Gober, 1 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay
Jerry Henderson, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Virginia Henry, 12 p.m., North Carolina Church of Christ
Arthur Lawson, 1 p.m., First United Pentecostal Church, Lawrenceburg
Imodene Marks, 2 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Roger McGough, 12 p.m., New Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church
Ginger Stephenson, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Andrew Thomas, 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville
Lisa Thomason, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Kenneth Wilkes, 2 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
