Michael Ayers, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, TN
Susan Bassham, 3 p.m., Harmony Church of the Nazarene, Lawrenceburg
Naomi Brookes, 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Foleasha Casey, 1 p.m., Peters Cemetery, Florence
Marjorie Glasscock, 11 a.m., St. James United Methodist Church, Florence
Alexa Geovonni, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Liz Jordan, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, TN.
Kaswana Kelly, 1 p.m., Graveside Shoals Memorial Garden, Tuscumbia
Marguerite Lambert, 2 p.m., Central Heights Baptist Church, Central
Alanna McMickin, 2 p.m., New Beginnings Church, Haleyville
Tammy Morrison, noon, Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Ruthie Purvis, 12 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens
Stacey Thompson, 11 a.m., Graveside Bethel Lauderdale Church Cemetery, Florence
Martha Uptain, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Earnest Wooten, 1 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS
