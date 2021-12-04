Michael Ayers, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, TN

Susan Bassham, 3 p.m., Harmony Church of the Nazarene, Lawrenceburg

Naomi Brookes, 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery

Foleasha Casey, 1 p.m., Peters Cemetery, Florence

Marjorie Glasscock, 11 a.m., St. James United Methodist Church, Florence

Alexa Geovonni, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Liz Jordan, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, TN.

Kaswana Kelly, 1 p.m., Graveside Shoals Memorial Garden, Tuscumbia

Marguerite Lambert, 2 p.m., Central Heights Baptist Church, Central

Alanna McMickin, 2 p.m., New Beginnings Church, Haleyville

Tammy Morrison, noon, Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Ruthie Purvis, 12 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens

Stacey Thompson, 11 a.m., Graveside Bethel Lauderdale Church Cemetery, Florence

Martha Uptain, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Earnest Wooten, 1 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS

