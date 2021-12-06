James Cheney, 2 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, TN.

Clayton Craig, 11 a.m., Gargis Cemetery, Leighton

David Spurgeon & Rita Spurgeon, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.