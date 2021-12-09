Oliver Bailey, Jr., 12 p.m., Thompson and Son Chapel, Florence

Sue Rochelle, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Roy Sims, 1 p.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals

