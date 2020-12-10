Josephine Bailey, 1 p.m., Lawrence County Memorial Gardens
Louise Benson, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel
Eloise Godsey, 1 p.m., Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville
Betty Sue Harrison, 11 a.m., Wesley Chapel Cemetery
James Hayes, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights
Bill Jenkins, 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Sheffield
Betty Jo Manley, 2 p.m., Jackson Memory Chapel, Town Creek
Mildred Simmons, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens
Gail Simpson, 12 p.m., Lebanon Road Church of Christ, Nashville
Fay Smith, 1 p.m., Somerville Baptist Church
Donald Tate, 2 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen
Buddy Walker, 1 p.m., The Chapel in Florence
