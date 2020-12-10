Josephine Bailey, 1 p.m., Lawrence County Memorial Gardens

Louise Benson, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Eloise Godsey, 1 p.m., Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville

Betty Sue Harrison, 11 a.m., Wesley Chapel Cemetery

James Hayes, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

Bill Jenkins, 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Sheffield

Betty Jo Manley, 2 p.m., Jackson Memory Chapel, Town Creek

Mildred Simmons, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens

Gail Simpson, 12 p.m., Lebanon Road Church of Christ, Nashville

Fay Smith, 1 p.m., Somerville Baptist Church

Donald Tate, 2 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen

Buddy Walker, 1 p.m., The Chapel in Florence

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags