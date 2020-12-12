Vonda Briley, 1:30 p.m., Grace Life Church, Muscle Shoals
Ronnie Dygert, 1 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Chapel, Waynesboro
Jay Eastlund, 2 p.m., Followers of Christ Fellowship Church, Florence
Sarah Ellington, 2 p.m., Winston Memorial Cemetery
Robert Horton Jr., 11 a.m., Parkview Baptist Church, Eufaula
Edna Hubbard, 11 a.m., Fairview Cemetery, Russellville
Charlotte Ingram, 1 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home
Louis Kings, 2 p.m., Tuscumbia Church of Christ
Cookie Kuhlman, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights
Miley McMurtrey, 12 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Maria Roland, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Betty Sharpston, 10-12 visitation, Rhodesville United Methodist Church Cemetery
Mitzi Wiley, 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
