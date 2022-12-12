Tammy Adams, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Jimmy Berry, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel

Etoyle Manush, 11 a.m., Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church, Tuscumbia

Harrison Witt, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

