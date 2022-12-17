James Averhart, 2 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield
Dale Cochran, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Ida Hogan, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Sheffield
Dr. Earl Jeffres, 2 p.m., Central Baptist Church, Trussville
Jerry Jones, 1 p.m., Centerhill Church of Christ
Kenneth Lolley, 2 p.m., Marion County Funeral Home
Paulette Markham, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral home Chapel
Zachary Marks, Florence, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.-7 p.m., Williams Funeral Home (visitation ONLY)
Martha Montgomery, 1 p.m., Graveside Ray Cemetery, Rogersville
James Scoggins, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
George Smith, 12 p.m., Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Florence
Douglas Webster, 1 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel
