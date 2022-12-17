James Averhart, 2 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield

Dale Cochran, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Ida Hogan, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Sheffield

Dr. Earl Jeffres, 2 p.m., Central Baptist Church, Trussville

Jerry Jones, 1 p.m., Centerhill Church of Christ

Kenneth Lolley, 2 p.m., Marion County Funeral Home

Paulette Markham, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral home Chapel

Zachary Marks, Florence, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.-7 p.m., Williams Funeral Home (visitation ONLY)

Martha Montgomery, 1 p.m., Graveside Ray Cemetery, Rogersville

James Scoggins, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

George Smith, 12 p.m., Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Florence

Douglas Webster, 1 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

