Bobby Adams, 2 p.m., Experience Church, Florence
Pamela Akins, 12 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Douglas Bohannon, 1 p.m., Akins Funeral Chapel, Russellville
Caitlin Bruce, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Sandra Bunch, 2 p.m., Memorial Gardens, Waynesboro
Lois Gautney, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens
Lynwood Hamilton, 12 p.m., Marion County Funeral Home
Alton Huntley, 2 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Athel Johnson, 2 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel
Mack Liles, 12:30 p.m., Elmwood Cemtery
Merendia Powers, 11 a.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia
Joe Rhoden, 11 a.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens
Michael Terry, 3 p.m., Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery
