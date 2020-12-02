Bobby Adams, 2 p.m., Experience Church, Florence

Pamela Akins, 12 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Douglas Bohannon, 1 p.m., Akins Funeral Chapel, Russellville

Caitlin Bruce, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Sandra Bunch, 2 p.m., Memorial Gardens, Waynesboro

Lois Gautney, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens

Lynwood Hamilton, 12 p.m., Marion County Funeral Home

Alton Huntley, 2 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Athel Johnson, 2 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel

Mack Liles, 12:30 p.m., Elmwood Cemtery

Merendia Powers, 11 a.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia

Joe Rhoden, 11 a.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens

Michael Terry, 3 p.m., Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery

