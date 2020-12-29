Edith Anderson, 2 p.m., Saints Funeral Home

Deborah Avery, 1 p.m., Marion County Funeral Home

Grant Azbell Jr., 12:15 p.m., Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery

Glenda Blevins, 11 a.m., Greenview Funeral Home

Charles Carmack, 2 p.m., Guy Cemetery

L.T. Cummings, 12 p.m., Mt. Zion Church of Christ Cemetery, Florence

Lillie Fort, 2 p.m., Bethel Colbert Cemetery, Leighton

Sewell Fugate, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Luther Hall, 1 p.m., Community Church Cemetery, Lauderdale County

Samuel Hall III, 2 p.m., Maple Hill Cemetery

Winnie Holland, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens

Milford Sanders, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Stephen Schaeffer, 2 p.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church Cemetery

Connie Scott, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Billy Vinson, 1 p.m., Lebanon Methodist Church, Speake

Virgil Wilson, 2:30 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens

Julia Yeager, 1 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens

