Rebecca Allen, 2 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home
Mary Berry, 1 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood, TN
Julie Frank, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Linda Franklin, 2 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Anner Frost, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Grace Gautney, 11 a.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence
John Herndon, noon Greenhill Funeral Home
Kathey Irons, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Wesley McCormack, 11 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Justin McWilliams, 11 a.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia
Wade Morris, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights
RIcky Sandusky, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel
Frankie Stutts, 2 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Greta Thompson, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Lawrence Watkins, 12 p.m., Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Rogersville
