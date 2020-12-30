Thelma Brown, 1 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens

Lizzie Clark, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Cathryn Croom, 2 p.m., KP Cemetery, Russellville

James Davis, 11 a.m., Greenview Funeral Home

Sue Davis, 11 a.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens

Bobbie Mitchell, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Park

Keiana Reed, 1 p.m., Lawrence County Memorial Gardens

Beth Province, 10 a.m., Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church

Hoyt Wallace, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Mark White, 1:3 p.m., Glendale Cemetery

