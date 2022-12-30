Harold Burns, 11 a.m., Church of Christ Macedonia

Clifford Chairs, noon, Jackson Memory Funeral Home

Gina Cottrell, 1 p.m., Clements Baptist Church

Algie Harris, 2 p.m., Cutshall Funeral Home

Chaplin McCarther, 11 a.m., Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.