William Armstead, 1 p.m., Spring hill Missionary Baptist Church

Tabith Cobb, 2 p.m., St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton

LaToya Harrell, 12:30 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church Florence

Mae Hawkins, noon, First Missionary Baptist Church in Courtland

Clifford Howard, 11 a.m., Little Zion Baptist Church

Shirley McCafferty, 2 p.m., Christ Centered New Covenant Church, Summertown, TN.

Gene Prince, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel

Waylon Purser, noon, Greenview Funeral home Chapel

Samuel Stokes, 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Home Chapel

