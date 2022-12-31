William Armstead, 1 p.m., Spring hill Missionary Baptist Church
Tabith Cobb, 2 p.m., St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton
LaToya Harrell, 12:30 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church Florence
Mae Hawkins, noon, First Missionary Baptist Church in Courtland
Clifford Howard, 11 a.m., Little Zion Baptist Church
Shirley McCafferty, 2 p.m., Christ Centered New Covenant Church, Summertown, TN.
Gene Prince, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel
Waylon Purser, noon, Greenview Funeral home Chapel
Samuel Stokes, 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Home Chapel
Commented