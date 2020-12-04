Jeffrey Barrett, 12 p.m., Mt. Olive Cemetery, Waterloo

Kenneth Belue, 1 p.m., St. Paul Church Cemetery, Tuscumbia

Edith Craig, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Pamela Grissom, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Mae Jean Hester, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Edward Howell, 12 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens

Charles Hunt, 1 p.m., Emmaline Stutts Cemetery

Pattie King, 11 a.m., Galilee Cemetery, Leighton

Mike Lumpkin, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Park

Hollis Roden, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Verneta Simpson, 1 p.m., Mt. Zion AME Cemetery, Florence

Nelson Smithson, 11 a.m., Blair Cemetery

Verna Sullivan, 11 a.m., Cherokee CME Cemetery

