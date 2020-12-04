Jeffrey Barrett, 12 p.m., Mt. Olive Cemetery, Waterloo
Kenneth Belue, 1 p.m., St. Paul Church Cemetery, Tuscumbia
Edith Craig, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Pamela Grissom, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Mae Jean Hester, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Edward Howell, 12 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens
Charles Hunt, 1 p.m., Emmaline Stutts Cemetery
Pattie King, 11 a.m., Galilee Cemetery, Leighton
Mike Lumpkin, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Park
Hollis Roden, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Verneta Simpson, 1 p.m., Mt. Zion AME Cemetery, Florence
Nelson Smithson, 11 a.m., Blair Cemetery
Verna Sullivan, 11 a.m., Cherokee CME Cemetery
Commented