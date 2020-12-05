Tavarius Alexander, 12 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Christel Box, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

Anthony Carroll, 11 a.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals

Lisa Enlow, 1 p.m., Balentine Cemetery

Joel Flippo, 10 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Vivian Garner, 1 p.m., Red Bank MB Church, Town Creek

Mary Gist, 12 p.m., Shiloh Cemetery

Eva Herring, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens

Sue Holt, 1 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Rosie Lewis, 1 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield

Buzz Malone, noon, Cross Point Church of Christ, Florence

Carolos Martinez, 11 a.m., Our Lady of the Shoals, Tuscumbia

Nellie McBride, 1 p.m., Shaw Cemetery

Rhonda Pickle, 2 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Chapel

Jean Ricks, 12 p.m., Pearsall Cemetery, Muscle Shoals

Jim Sims, 1 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens

Jesse Springer, 2 p.m., Lawrence County Memorial Gardens

