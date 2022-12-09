Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- K-pop star among 8 to join Japan tycoon Maezawa's moon trip
- Lotteries for Dec. 9
- UC's academic workers strike brings stress to undergraduates
- Christmas parade marches on in Florence
- Grant to allow Waterloo to replace sidewalks
- Dearmon hires former NFL receiver to UNA staff
- Officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back faces sentencing
- Inaugural Teddy bear toss at UNA a hit
Most Read
Articles
- Florence retailer closing "in the coming months"
- Festival of Yule draws hundreds to downtown Tuscumbia
- Sheffield man drowns nears Port of Florence
- Muscle Shoals has new employee to promote the city
- Statistics point to 5 dangerous intersections in Florence
- Former Florence fire chief says he left due to health issues
- Animal control hands out more than 20 citations in Leighton
- Attempted murder suspect represents himself in court
- Oldest portion of Wilson Dam Road to be resurfaced
- 2 Lauderdale Co. murderers have parole hearings
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Nancy Douglas Trowbridge
- Florence retailer closing "in the coming months"
- Lois Willis
- Festival of Yule draws hundreds to downtown Tuscumbia
- Jessie Smith
- Sheffield man drowns nears Port of Florence
- Muscle Shoals has new employee to promote the city
- Florence mom and daughter compete on baking TV show
- Myra Davis Beadle
- Mary C. Sledge
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Column | More support needed for athletics from UNA administration (3)
- Shoals pastors claim festival promotes paganism (2)
- Offended by pastor's complaint (1)
- After signing with UNA, Wright could get a rare achievement (1)
- US future is greatly diminished (1)
- UNA should not replace Leo (1)
- Landmark trial on Arkansas trans youth medical ban wraps up (1)
- Statistics point to 5 dangerous intersections in Florence (1)
- Boston Herald: Musk’s Trump move gives power to the people (1)
- Retail season should be a success (1)
- Trump rages against Twitter's election 'deception' (1)
Commented