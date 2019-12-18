Minnie Allen, noon, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Town Creek

Elsie Collier, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Ruby Knight, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Joe McKenzie, 10-11:30 visitation, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Daniel Price, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Charlotte Prince, 11 a.m., Ethridge Masonic Cemetery

Randy Puckett Sr., 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

William Sharp, 1 p.m., Valley View House of Prayer, Waterloo

Goldie West, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Jessie Williams, 1 p.m., White’s Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Savannah

