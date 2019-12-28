Adam Andrews, 1 p.m., Collinwood High School Gymnasium

Josephine Bean, 3 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, Leighton

Joyce Benson, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

Jesse Bolding, 1 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek

Jeffery Cherry, 11 a.m., Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Florence

Frances Darby, 11 a.m., graveside, Greenview Memorial Park

Elizabeth Emens, 10 a.m., Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel

Wesley Garner Jr., 1 p.m., St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton

William Goad, 2 p.m., Salem Church of Christ

Ruby Henkel, 2 p.m., Loretto memorial Chapel, Loretto, TN

Mark McKay, 2 p.m., Heritage Fellowship, Russellville

Edna Ogletree, 11:30 a.m., Barton Cemetery

Lloyd Page Jr., 2 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home, Florence

Infant Daisy Parker, 2 p.m., Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Russellville

Daniel Pounders, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Jessie Purser, 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville

Joe Reedy, 11 a.m., Appleton Church of Christ

Muriel Sandusky, 3 p.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Russellville

Barbara Smith, 11 a.m., Open Door Ministries, Sheffield

Hosea “Junior” Steward Jr.,2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Susan Turner, 3 p.m., St. Joseph First Baptist Church

Couple Vincent, 2 p.m., New Hope Baptist Church

Imogene Womble, noon, Greenview Memorial Chapel

